Premiere: Sarah Nixey - 'The Zeppelin'

Sarah Nixey has a remarkable songwriting voice.

The one-time member of Black Box Recorder has blossomed as a solo artist, approaching pop from daring new vantage points.

New album project 'Night Walks' will be released on October 5th, and it follows the events of one evening spread across several decades.

A stellar piece of narrative musicality, 'Night Walks' contains some supreme highlights, such as new single 'The Zeppelin'.

Set to be given a full EP release - alongside two remixes and a live recording - 'The Zeppelin' is set in the Second World War.

With war acting as the backdrop a woman struggles to end a love affair, and these tortured feelings are perfectly caught in Sarah Nixey's songwriting.

Beautifully sculpted, you can check out 'The Zeppelin' below.

