Premiere: Sands - 'Lonely Circus'

Rising London artist Sands has shared his new single 'Lonely Circus' - tune in now.

Making a deep impression with the curious introspection of recent single 'The Phoenix', the songwriter is back once more with another preview of his incoming ‘Nothing Can Go Wrong’ EP.

Recorded at 123 Studios in Peckham - where Foals and Florence + The Machine have also worked - the EP matches lush elements of psychedelia to his bittersweet introspection.

He explains: “This EP is initially singer/songwriter based, which mirrors a big part - if not the biggest - of me making music. I mean these recordings could easily just be me and a guitar...”

New single 'Lonely Circus' emphasises this, with its blissfully melodic sound made up of a curiously minimalist palette.

A taut, carefully defined return, you can tune in now.

