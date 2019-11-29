Premiere: Saint Mars - 'Help' ft. Tryzdin

Saint Mars team with music prodigy Tryzdin on new single 'Help'.

The UK band are storming out of the underground, eager to prove themselves with each passing release.

New single 'Help' - no relation to the Beatles' classic single, we trust! - is a truly group effort, with each musician playing a part.

Composed by Marc Darcange alongside Julius Conrad, it features a guest spot from the prodigal talents of Tryzdin.

Rousing, biting songwriting with just an element of pop, 'Help' is a plea you can't ignore. Say the band:

“‘Help’ showcases Tryzdin’s mature and hard-hitting vocals, alongside with an infectious chorus and deceptively uplifting modern pop hooks. The song describes the antagonist nature of relationships based on attraction/repulsion, driven by passion, and prone to breakaways such as bullying and harassment.”

Saint Mars have shot a new video for the song, which you can hear on Clash before anywhere else - tune in now.

Photo Credit: Nick Fancher

