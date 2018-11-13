Premiere: Saga Back - 'There You Go... Again'

Sweden's Saga Back may only be 19 years old but already she's touched on something timeless.

Working alongside producer Mattias Nyberg (José Gonzalez, Regina Spektor and Soundtrack Of Our Lives) certainly helps, but in reality her pure, unadorned songwriting is utterly spellbinding.

Debut single 'There You Go... Again' is a key opening step, with her pure voice emanating within that gorgeous framework.

A song about breaking loose of a negative romantic situation, it's a hymn to self-reliance, to realising your own self-worth.

She comments: "It's about realizing that the relationship you’re in is physically or mentally destructive and getting yourself out of it. I wrote this song during and after such a relationship, in a way to help myself understand that I am worth more."

Tune in now.

