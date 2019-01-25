Premiere: Safer - 'All My Life'

Mattie Safer might well be familiar to you - after all, he spent over a decade shredding dancefloors in The Rapture.

Forever a musician obsessed by possibilities, he's able to cut 'n' paste reference points, placing opposites against each other to produce something startling and new.

Releasing debut solo single 'Good Things' back in April, he followed this with 'Leave Me Alone' in May before detailing a full EP.

The full project drops on July 24th, with Safer now able to share his bold yet soulful new single 'All My Life'.

Another preview of the incoming EP, it began with just a sparse piano riff, before being channeling in a manner that matches Stax soul against New York's underground disco scene of the early 80s.

He comments: "'All My Life' started with the bass and piano riff. Vocally I wanted to do something very simple that felt like something that Otis Redding could sing, but with more of a disco-not-disco, New York kind of an edge to it."

"I asked Casey Butler from Poolside to play sax on it and try to get the bridge to reflect that psychedelic dream state when you are falling in love with somebody for the first time."

It's a belting return, one that blazes with austere possibilities - tune in now.

