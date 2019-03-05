Premiere: Sacre '11PM BECOME HUMAN'

Parisian duo Sacre return with the fifth instalment from their upcoming debut EP 'Love Revolution' out later this year.

To set the scene, each track tells the story of one of twelve characters across the course of twelve hours.

The previous four singles have introduced our protagonists at work, discussing love with journalists, to the bar and into track four a stunning performance from 'Bebe'.

We pick up the action as things get really interesting, in their own words:

"It's now 11PM and Bebe, Hawaii and Sukil are on the road headed south, having just fled the scene of the coconut bar. They stop to let Bebe declare her love for an android gas attendant. The love provokes a bug in his system and, after a long reboot he wakes up a sentient man."

A superb slice of electro-gasmic synthladen vocoder heaven.

Tune in now via Clash.

