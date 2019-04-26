Premiere: Ralph Pellymounter - 'Your PET Scan (Brain On Drugs)'

Ralph Pellymounter has waited a long time to release his debut album.

But it wasn't time wasted - he spent years honing his craft before finally entering the studio during last summer's heat wave.

Working alongside rising production talent Gethin Pearson, the duo spent 10 breathless days nailing down his material.

Knowing exactly what he wanted to achieve, Ralph working with alacrity, resulting in debut LP 'Dead Debutante’s Ball'.

Out on May 24th, it earned its title “because it’s a good title for someone releasing a solo album so late in their career...”

Taken from the LP, 'Your PET Scan (Brain On Drugs)' is a finely hewn piece of songwriting, something with real depth.

There's warmth in here, too, alongside a wry sense of humour - tune in now.

Catch Ralph Pellymounter at London venue Servants Jazz Quarters on June 4th.

Photo Credit: Michael David Charles Hicks

