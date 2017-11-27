Premiere: RAINDEAR - 'Elephant Heart'

RAINDEAR wants to make each step count.

Starting her breakout in 2016, she has since scored some viral hits and shared the stage at Seinabo Sey at a key event in her native Sweden.

Constantly working on new ideas and fresh material, RAINDEAR is sketching out her summer plans and wants to share a little surprise with you all.

New single 'Elephant Heart' is a storming return, a blazing piece of pop bedlam with a real streak of ambition.

Released in time for Pride Week, the single is blessed with a killer chorus, and some impeccable, colour-soaked production.

She explains: "The song is a tribute to all of us hopeless romantics who over and over again opens our big but fragile hearts, just to let them be filled with darkness once again. Today is a day where we stand together for everybody's right to love and be loved. 'Elephant Heart' is a song about exactly that, big hearts that deserved to love and be loved."

Tune in now.

