Premiere: RAIGN - 'Out Of Time'

London born but LA based, RAIGN has travelled a huge distance chasing her sublime pop vision.

Exploring this idea of pop as an arena for re-invention, her fascination with the spectacular seeps into every note of her music.

New single 'Out Of Time' is a case in point, with RAIGN using digital pop music as a means to express magic.

Linked to the personal but perpetually travelling outward, the track is cinematic in scope presenting a bold, ambitious new artist.

RAIGN comments: “It's about having a feeling inside that you can do something magical, but you have to move fast or the magic moment will go and if you don't do it now, you'll always regret it. Personal alchemy.”

Tune in now.

