Premiere: PYJÆN - 'Creation'

London-based jazz fusion outfit PYJÆN share a common grounding in improvised music and the jazz tradition, but with a vision of pushing it forward in new directions.

Headed up by Dani Diodato and Dylan Jones (of Ezra Collective), the group’s sound draws on many influences, from rock, electro and afrobeat, to hip-hop and jazz fusion.

Clash is able to reveal their new track 'Creation' for the first time, the second single from their forthcoming debut album.

Seamlessly melding jazz, funk and afrobeat, it’s a nod to contemporary sounds while acknowledging the traditional era of 1920s jazz and dance music.

There’s something elemental about it too, as the group explain: “For ‘Creation’ we embraced earthy textures, rhythms and bright melodies in an attempt to capture the sound of the moment the universe was created.”

PYJÆN’s debut full album will be dropping in September, but in the meantime tune in to the new track below…

<a href="http://pyjaen.bandcamp.com/track/creation">Creation by PYJ&AElig;N</a>

- - -

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.