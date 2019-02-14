Premiere: Proper Micro NV - 'All The Time Proactively Searching'

Proper Micro NV released one of last year's most intoxicating underground records, fusing introspective songwriting with questing electronics on 'Dormant Boy'.

Soulful in a mechanised fashion, it seems to use technology as a means to pin down common humanity, to open out new conversations.

Roisin Murphy was a fan of the record, and with the Irish artist ready to move into new areas he has decided to share a brand new video.

'All The Time Proactively Searching' was a real highlight on the LP, recalling Darkstar's rendition of 'Gold' in its sub zero synth pop resonance.

"The song is very deep and straight to the point," he comments. "I wrote it at a time where I was looking for that big euphoric feeling but it wasn't really coming and so that realisation that it wasn't there yet hit the song lyrically. It's very simple yet quite warped - and I like that."

We're able to share the full video, a simple but dazzling affair that finds Proper Micro NV's mask-clad face shrouded in colour.

He continues: "The video is very colourful and a bit neon - the total opposite to the song really but the movement of the character, the darkness of the surrounding area and the characters sudden realisation at the lack of euphoria kind of portrays the journey the song is putting out there. It was a quite a trick to try and get all of that across whilst wearing a mask but I suppose that was part of the challenge for me..."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.