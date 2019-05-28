Premiere: Poté - 'Lonely'

St. Lucian-born, London-bred electronic artist Poté has already impressed audiences with his unique, culture-merging sound, fusing global elements with his love for intricate drum and percussion work.

Now he’s back with latest cut ‘Lonely’. Atmospheric samples, percussion and beats build to a dance-floor-ready crescendo, flanked by woozy synths and soulful vocals adding extra intensity and mood to the deep house backdrop.

The video, directed, shot and edited by by Alex J Corona, is equally atmospheric, placing the artist deep in the forest, emphasising a deep sense of isolation, while swirling camera angles build tension along with the track's percussion.

It’s the next in a string of exciting releases for Poté. ‘Rose’ came out in January, garnering support from the likes of Annie Mac, Benji B, Bonobo, and, Toddla T and more. "Rose is an open conversation on love,” he said of that track.

“Magnificent and grand as the great moments often are, there are thorns and sometimes even loneliness.”

Check out ‘Lonely’ now...

- - -

