Premiere: Poltrock Shares '(And that’s why I don’t call this song) Forrow'

Belgian producer and keyboardist Poltrock has shared the second single off his upcoming LP, ‘Machines’.

‘(And that’s why I don’t call this song) Forrow’ is a driving, atmospheric soundscape, swirling with synths and keys, building to an urgent, up-tempo peak before winding gently, delicately down.

In interviews Poltrock has discussed his love of cinematic, electronic-ambient sounds to accompany his road trips, and this love echoes through his new track.

The ‘Machines’ record is part of the ongoing album trilogy - ‘Mutes, Moods and Machines’ - concluding a five-year-long process of three full-length albums released with a pianesque 88-day interval, all highlighting a different approach to the 88 piano keys.

Check out the latest instalment of that project now.

