Premiere: PINERO|SERENE - 'Take My Soul'

PINERO|SERENE is a partnership based on equals.

Rooted in London, it pits German/Filipino bass player Cheryl Pinero alongside UK vocalist Neeq Serene.

Cheryl you might well recognise - a hugely experienced musician, she previously worked as a member of The Go! Team, amongst others.

This new project is her true calling, though, and nowhere is this more evident than new single 'Take My Soul'.

Dreamy alt-pop with a barbed edge, there's a veil of darkness within PINERO|SERENE that fascinates at every turn.

'Take My Soul' operates on its own terms, the sound of two musicians allowing their mutual differences to intersect and create something special.

They comment: "'Take My Soul' was the birth of our songwriting synthesis and was written at a time when we were both emotionally vulnerable and unshielded."

Tune in now.

