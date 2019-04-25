Premiere: Pieces Of Juno - 'Strawberry'

Norwegian composer Pieces Of Juno is digging a little bit deeper.

A vastly talented artist, her work uses techniques from a variety of different disciplines to uncover fresh nuance, enhanced feeling.

It's a bold proposition. New album - her third to date - 'Metanoia' is a multi-faceted gem, with the Greek title referring to a symbol of change and awakening, of changing one's mind.

She explains: “Metanoia is about seeing the truth of one's own existence and behavioural patterns, and to make a life altering change with self acceptance, forgiveness and a positive mindset.”

Each album Juno releases is also twinned with a colour, and 'Metanoia' has been given a luxurious dark green (Illuminating emerald #319177).

This visual quality is what drives her new song 'Strawberry'. Taken from the album, it's a beautifully rendered piece, so eloquent in its ability to sidestep convention.

Working alongside string arranger Freddy Holm and multi-instrumentalist Bebe Risenfors, it somehow manages to be an unsettling love song, as dichotomous as that may sound.

Amid the beautiful but oppressive arrangement she sings: “I’m not lost, you see / I’m exactly where I want to be...”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.