Premiere: Peter Xan - 'Dopamine'

Multi-disciplinary artist Peter Xan is a founding member of Sydney Wyatt, an arts collective dedicated to pushing boundaries.

Focussing on his own music, the artist fuses cutting edge club tropes half-inched from trap hip-hop to a pop sensibility.

New single 'Dopamine' airs on Clash, and it matches effervescent production against that stellar delivery.

Speaking on the release, Peter Xan says: "'Dopamine' is a canvas of addictive melodies and cadences to create my unique twist on the UK sound. I painted the piece in the single artwork and the expressionism of this painting represents the energy in the song."

Tune in now.

