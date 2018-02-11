Premiere: Peter Ibbetson - 'Rivals' (Makeness Remix)

South London producer Peter Ibbetson is an exacting talent, someone who wants to make sure each detail is in its right place.

Matching an awareness of club tropes to a willingness to step outside the boundaries, his sound fractures expectations to unveil something new.

Incoming EP 'Rivals' is his broadest statement yet, worth comparing to Jon Hopkins or James Holden in its stark ability within sound engineering.

Ahead of the EP's release we're able to share the Makeness remix of Peter Ibbetson's 'Rivals', an undulating piece of digital abstraction, forever in evolution but remarkably succinct.

Tune in now.

