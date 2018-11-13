Premiere: Peter Ibbetson - 'Control Yourself'

Peter Ibbetson's approach to production borders on live performances.

Utilising a wide array of analogue synths, his dexterous compositions have a humane, organic feel, recalling everyone from Pantha Du Prince to Four Tet and Caribou.

New EP 'Control Yourself' - his second to date - lands on June 5th, with influences spanning German techno to Chicago post-rock.

The title track is a moment of euphoria, with those sounds fusing together, crafting something entirely unique.

The sound of a talented producer removing himself from familiar surroundings, 'Control Yourself' is about accepting "new possibilities..."

Peter Ibbetson explains: "'Control Yourself' is a reaction to the idea of restricting yourself in creating music, forcing yourself to break away from your creative habits, and open your ears and head to new possibilities."

Tune in now.

