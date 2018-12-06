Premiere: Penelope Trappes - 'Carry Me'

London based artist Penelope Trappes is driven by her surroundings.

A musician who seems to connect on a very deep level, her work with The Golden Filter operated in a vastly individual plain.

Debut album 'Penelope One' arrived via Optimo Music, with the electronic musician linking with Houndstooth for the aptly named follow up 'Penelope Two'.

She explains: “I spent 2017 being an empath with two dear friends, who lost very close loved ones. One lost nearly her whole family in an accident and the other lost his partner of 23 years, after she gave birth to their third child. Echoing distance, pain, love and infinity – this album is dedicated to them...”

An album driven by loss, friendship, grief, and a thirst for new ideas, the record is a definitive break with 'Penelope One', both in terms of theme and approach.

She adds: “’Penelope Two’ was built around field recordings, mantras and meditations. Emptying my mind of clutter, I explored writing with guitars and synth drones, along with piano and reverb, to create depth and texture...”

We're able to share new cut 'Carry Me', an entrancing, percussive-led return that places those metallic beats against sighing vocal harmonies and buzzing, unsettling electronics.

Highly distinct, it's another fascinating offering from a genuinely entrancing artist. Tune in below.

'Penelope Two' will be released on October 26th - order LINK.

