Premiere: Peel Dream Magazine - 'Shenandoah'

Peel Dream Magazine is a project steeped in underground fantasies.

A project driven by New York City-based musician Joe Stevens, the name is a salute to the lingering mythology around those late night John Peel broadcasts.

Gradually gathering friends around him, Peel Dream Magazine recorded their debut album 'Modern Meta Physic' at breakneck speed last year.

Joe comments: “I wanted to create an outlet for subcultural wanderers. Something you can subscribe to."

Out on October 5th (order LINK ), the record is trailed by dreamy new song 'Shenandoah', and you can hear it on Clash first.

The name both of a Virginia valley and a James Stewart anti-war film, it's a drifting, twinkling piece of psych-influenced indie pop, sounding no unlike an era Stereolab demo.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.