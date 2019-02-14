Premiere: Pearl City - 'Friends'

Manchester duo Pearl City exist on their own terms.

An independent creative force, the pair - Greta Edith and Nick Delap - craft eccentric, twinkling pop with an electronic haze.

New 'Gold Metal Money' EP is incoming on Sunday Best, and it's a broad yet also succinct introduction to their fetid realm.

Lead song 'Friends' is online now, with the bubbling electronics set against some obscure but enticing melodies.

Production team Grandmas direct the clip, which dips into an often overlooked part of British life - female bodybuilding...

They explain: “’Friends’ is portrait of a couple of misfits in a neglected seaside town in the North, they're obsessed and enamoured by the world of professional female bodybuilding and finally get to see some of their heroes in action.”

“We previously collaborated with Grandmas on the amazing video for 'Down By The Tree’, say Greta and Nick. “We couldn't wait to work with them again and are really happy that they have provided the perfect visual accompaniment to our music. We share a lot of similar aesthetics, inspirations and themes in our music as they do in their films and love working together.”

Tune in now.

Catch Pearl City at the following shows:

August

3 Manchester Soup Kitchen

7 London Thousand Island

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.