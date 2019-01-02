Premiere: PBR Streetgang -'Ferric' ft. Danielle Moore (Psychemagik Remix)

PBR Streetgang aren't keen to look back, but sometimes it's necessary.

The production duo released their 'Late Night Party Line' last year, a bold, colour-strewn effort, one that underlined that incredible creativity.

A truly broad album, it's depth was matched to a frisky sense of fun and adventure, one that they have expanded on since.

A new edition of 'Late Night Party Line' drops tomorrow - February 8th - on Skint, and it features some deft re-works.

Psychemagik have stepped in to remix 'Ferric', a track PBR Streetgang initially laid down alongside Danielle Moore.

The duo are known for their expansive approach, and this new remix lives up to Psychmagik's catalogue, with each note seeming to hint at vast dimensions of sound.

A bold re-working, it seems to join the dots between psychedelia and disco, setting controls for the heart of the sun.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.