Premiere: Pat Thomas - 'The Money Guys'

Pat Thomas is probably best known for his involvement with Cool Ghouls, the jangle-pop outfit whose cult meanderings have garnered a global following.

Along the way, though, Pat has developed his own voice, working on material outside the band in a haphazard solo fashion.

New album 'I Ain't Buyin' It' is incoming - pre-order it HERE , in fact - and it's an offbeat fusion of influences ranging from pop to left field.

We're able to share new song 'The Money Guys', and it opens like a gritty piece of Southern soul before settling into a more familiar pastoral guitar pop groove.

Gentle, almost under-played, the subtleties of Pat Thomas' songwriting ring out from each note, with his offbeat nature multiplied by the textural, multi-layered approach.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Michael Bordelon

