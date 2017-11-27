Premiere: Party Hardly - 'Terry Shure'

The North of England has a reputation for stoicism, and blunt-talking.

Beneath this hard exterior, though, lies an area that is often profoundly weird, surreal, and downright odd.

Take Party Hardly. The band's indie rock jams have a woozy feel, while their absurdist word-play steers an awkwardly original path.

New single 'Terry Shure' was produced by Hookworms' MJ, a song of two halves that moves from that neo-psychedelic opening spell to something approaching the anthemic.

Guitarist Matt Pownall explains: "'Terry Shure' is my personal realisation of seeing people’s lives go stagnant. How over time you go from doing new and exciting things to telling the same old stories and being stuck in the past...”

Catch Party Hardly at the following shows:

August

3 Birmingham Sunflower Lounge

4 London Shacklewell Arms

Photo Credit: Georgia Richards

