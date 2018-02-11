Premiere: Paria - 'Tragic'

Paria was born in Iran, but as she grew older began to find the country's atmosphere - particularly for a young, creative woman - to be stifling.

Deciding to move, she picked Oslo as a new base, and flourished in the Norwegian city's incredible variety of pop networks.

Last year's '19' was a stellar success, a completely independent piece of music that saw Paria take the lead on both writing and production.

'Tragic' follows this, and it carves out a story most young people could relate to - the perils of modern dating.

A tale of Tinder woes and unfulfilling meet ups, it's a tongue-in-cheek account of a date gone wrong, which also touches on topics such a self-worth.

"So here’s the story behind 'Tragic': when I still had hope in Tinder, I went on a date with this guy, who was nothing like I’d imagined; he came to pick me up in this super ugly Austin Allegro, and took me on a little road trip. He started driving and the car began making weird noises, the heater didn’t work – not what you want in Oslo – and on top of that, he literally would not stop talking about himself and how great he was – ironically making up for the lack of hot air."

"At this point, I thought I was either going to get kidnapped or die in a crap-car crash. Luckily, I managed to think up an excuse and he drove me back… needless to say, I didn’t see him again..."

She continues: "When writing, I always try to make music that matches a picture in my mind. When I thought about this story it made me wanna make a beat that sounded like an arcade game. I think the story behind ‘Tragic’ is the kind of story that could be part of a pop-art comic book… you know, with the classic car and the couple with the speech bubbles where the girl’s telling the story… So I imagined the lyrics inside those speech bubbles and I wanted to make a beat that matched the picture."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.