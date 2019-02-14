Premiere: Outer Spaces - 'YWLGOML'

Outer Spaces is a vehicle for the imagination of Cara Beth Satalino, a project to transport her hopes, fears, and ambitions to magnetic tape.

Earning comparisons to everyone from Soccer Mommy and Waxahatchee to R.E.M. and Fleetwood Mac, her new album 'Gazing Globe' is a refined, nuanced experience.

Out on June 28th through Western Vinyl - order your copy HERE - it's a collection of rich, honeyed songwriting, with her aesthetic growth matched to personal growth.

New song 'YWLGOML' leads the way, with Outer Spaces reaching back towards gut feeling to construct the track.

Cara Beth explains: "Sometimes life is hard, and personal growth is hard and it seems easier to walk away than to face certain challenges. This song is about the things that keep calling you back. It's about the undeniable gut feelings that you must follow, even when it's the more difficult choice."

We're able to premiere the full video, and it shows Outer Spaces constructing a clown face - so, which is real? The person or the act?

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.