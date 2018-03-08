Premiere: Onipa - 'Woza'

Onipa is a project born out of friendship, growing to become a gleefully inspired afro-futurism vehicle.

Centring on KOG (Kweku of Ghana of KOG and the Zongo Brigade) and Tom Excell (Nubiyan Twist), the group's four-strong live attack is a thing to behold.

Matching traditional West African culture against 21st century advancements, it's a terrific fusion of the organic and the digital, delivered with a ferocious rhythmic kick.

With plans for a full EP tour once summer is over, Onipa's deep, barrier-shattering grooves are shortly set to come to a venue near you.

Keep tabs on them HERE but first check out some new music, airing first on Clash.

'Woza' is an incredibly effective piece of music, smashing home its point in the most deliriously happy way possible.

An irresistible, wonderfully contagious offering, you can check it out below.

