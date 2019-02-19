Premiere: Olympia - 'Shoot To Forget'

Australian songwriter Olympia seems in perfect control of her art.
Flagged by a number of exquisite singles, her debut album 'Self Talk' was a remarkable success, with word of mouth hype propelling her to an ARIA nomination.
Constantly working on something new, Olympia flies out to Europe as main support for Julia Jacklin's upcoming tour.
Opening next month, she'll match favourites from 'Self Talk' against some brand new material, including her new single.
'Shoot To Forget' is a bittersweet return, surging past painful memories while interlinking to the melodies that drove her debut album.
Co-produced with longtime collaborator Burke Reid, it's an incisive return, mature but still refreshing. Tune in now.
Catch Olympia at the following shows:
March
16 Newcastle Cambridge Hotel
26 Brighton Haunt
27 Bristol Fleece
28 Birmingham Castle & Falcon
29 Manchester YES
30 Dublin Whelans
April
2 Glasgow Stereo
3 Leeds Belgrave Music Hall
4 London Electric Brixton
