Premiere: Olympia - 'Shoot To Forget'

Australian songwriter Olympia seems in perfect control of her art.

Flagged by a number of exquisite singles, her debut album 'Self Talk' was a remarkable success, with word of mouth hype propelling her to an ARIA nomination.

Constantly working on something new, Olympia flies out to Europe as main support for Julia Jacklin's upcoming tour.

Opening next month, she'll match favourites from 'Self Talk' against some brand new material, including her new single.

'Shoot To Forget' is a bittersweet return, surging past painful memories while interlinking to the melodies that drove her debut album.

Co-produced with longtime collaborator Burke Reid, it's an incisive return, mature but still refreshing. Tune in now.

Catch Olympia at the following shows:

March

16 Newcastle Cambridge Hotel

26 Brighton Haunt

27 Bristol Fleece

28 Birmingham Castle & Falcon

29 Manchester YES

30 Dublin Whelans

April

2 Glasgow Stereo

3 Leeds Belgrave Music Hall

4 London Electric Brixton

