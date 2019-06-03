Premiere: Olsen Jake - '24 Hours'

Having grown up together in Switzerland, the trio Olsen Jake have always had an unspoken chemistry with each other.

Forming bands both together and apart while at school, the three-piece finally found each other when pianist Leo was asked to perform a concert in his hometown and needed a backing band along with him.

This has led to the band moving to the UK, and their debut, dance floor ready, single, ’24 Hours’.

Combining their love of progressive alt-rock with a distinctly pop-focused aesthetic, the group channel the euphoric sounds of artists like Bastille and Chainsmokers in creating this bold and uplifting new release, just in time for summer.

Moving away from the sounds of their past, the three-piece are adopting a new direction as they surge forward. More rounded and progressive throughout, Olsen Jake are looking to take their sound to the next level.

Tune in to ’24 Hours’ to get a taste of their direction of travel.

