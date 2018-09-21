Premiere: OK Button - 'The Message'

Amber Wilson was an aspiring songwriter in her native Aberdeen, playing a low key acoustic show when her life suddenly took a turn.

Drummer Adam Falkner walked into the venue, and was immediately struck by her performance; the pair swapped details, and vowed to do something together.

The introduction of producer Craigie Dodds - whose credits include Gorillaz and Amy Winehouse - spurred the duo into action, forging new ideas in the process.

Naming the project OK Button, the trio are ready to share their incoming single 'The Message'.

At times soothing, at others barbed, it's an unexpected treat, evolving into something quite distinctive.

With the melody at its sweetest 'The Message' suddenly breaks, as Amber sings: “You motherf*ckers won’t bring me down...”

She says: “I was really struggling with the chorus. I wanted to convey the elation of not giving a shit anymore and realising your self-worth, but nothing was doing it for me. I channelled my inner Tupac and we all ended up loving it.”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.