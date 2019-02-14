Premiere: OJ & Fridel - 'I Will Roam' (FNP Remix)

OJ & Fridel have a knack for unearthing supremely soulful samples, re-tooling these vocal snippets for a modern dancefloor.

Part of the Sonicrew collective, their output leans on the more adventurous wing of house music, while remaining faithful to their live of melody.

New release 'I Will Roam' has a lush feel, matching old school elements to something daring, and different.

East London creative FNP steps in on remix duties, and steers it in a heavenly direction, utilising his analogue set up and pushing it further than ever.

Reminiscent of Four Tet's 'Love Cry' in its expansive palette and emotional pull, it also recalls some of Dan Snaith's more blissful adventures.

The producer explains: "I've known OJ & Fridel and the Sonicrew guys for a number of years now and they're some of the best producers in London.. I was automatically on board when they asked me to remix their new single. The vocal was already so clean and anthemic it was just a case of finding some warm synth sounds to layer underneath. It's an almost entirely analogue production."

Tune in now.

