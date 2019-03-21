Premiere: Nico Cartosio's Delicate 'Melting' Is A Moment Of Peace

There's this curious confluence building between the modern classical world and cinema.

21st century blockbusters seem to aim more and more towards the orchestral, providing a platform for fresh innovation.

Take Nico Cartosio. His work has been used in many films, while the collaborators on his incoming album - recorded at Abbey Road studios - have also contributed to some huge cinematic success stories.

New piece 'Melting' however owes its roots to a simple chance encounter. Stumbling across a woman outside a cafe, the two decided to visit the Pantheon, just as snow started to fall through the dome onto Rafael Santi’s tomb.

Reminiscing, Nico recalls: “It was so beautiful as if I was in some amazingly beautiful movie. Only Sorrentino could've shot such a film. I remember looking at the Roman girl and hearing how she sounded. My charming companion became a melody herself.”

“Because of this enormous beauty, which she gave me, for the first time in my life did I understand what it means when you're melting. So this music composition is my gratitude for the la Grande bellezza - to Rome and to the beautiful Roman girl.”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.