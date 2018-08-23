Premiere: Nick Lopez - 'Words'

It's been a breakout year for Nick Lopez.

The newcomer released his excellent single 'Carousel' back in May, and promptly watched it become a viral success.

Big-hitters such as The Chainsmokers were enraptured, proving Nick's decision to relocate to Los Angeles and follows his dreams was the right one.

New single 'Words' builds on this, the sound of a new artist billowing with confidence. It's a stellar return, the bombastic electronics rammed with stadium effects.

Blessed with a killer chorus and a heart-rending breakdown, 'Words' is an urge towards communication.

Nick Lopez explains...

“This song is about being there for someone while they are going through a struggle. The song is uplifting and important for people to hear in today's times, as too many people are bottling up how they truly feel, and are afraid to let out their emotions”.

Tune in now.

