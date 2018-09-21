Premiere: New Arcades - 'Hideaway'

Rising duo New Arcades craft gorgeous, pictuesque pop song.

The project's cinematic feel isn't an accident, with the pair swapping musical influences with the works of 80s auteurs such as John Hughes.

New single 'Hideaway' is another sign of their blossoming ambition, a neatly defined pop song with a bittersweet edge.

It's that nuanced exposition of light and shade which makes 'Hideaway' so engrossing; it's a teenage hymn, with the fantasies and anxiety that entails.

The duo explain: “We wanted this to be a bit of a journey, starting restrained with lots of space and really building to a dynamic, emotional end. Lyrically, the song is very introspective, focuses on self doubt and overcoming anxiety through the help of someone close to you.”

Tune in now.

