Premiere: Neuromantics - 'Solaris'

London's Neuromantics make crunching alt-rock with a personal twist.

A concise, incisive live act, the band have scheduled three London headline shows, playing a different area of the capital each time.

Kicking off on September 28th, the move is accompanied by some new music in the form of new single 'Solaris'.

Surging punk-edged chords linger with some of Daniel Pye's most open lyrics yet, dealing with “notions related to self-doubt, the challenges and fears of taking risks, and finding your place in the world. The chorus lyrics point to the idea that life itself can be interpreted as a ‘show’ and it really comes down to us as individuals as to how our unique show is going to be performed.”

He asks: “Will you be content to stick to safe norms and routines and deprive yourself of gaining what you truly seek in life, or will you delve further into the unknown, despite the fact you might lose what you’ve got now?”

Tune in now.

Catch Neuromantics at the following shows:

September

28 London The Islington

October

6 London St Moritz Club

November

9 London Hope & Anchor

