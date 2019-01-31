Premiere: Naytronix - 'Human'

Nate Brenner is perhaps best known as a member of Tune-Yards, playing bass in the live set up.

Touring across the globe, he also uses his down time to take control of a studio in Oakland, pouring out idea after idea as Naytronix.

Bold, vivacious alt-pop spheres, Nate's work matches crunching indie sounds to some delirious digital melodies.

New single 'Human' drops in just a few hours, but you can hear it up front on Clash before anyone else.

Brooding, almost gothic in tone, it gradually evolves into a gently uplifting ode on what it means to be human.

Tune in now.

