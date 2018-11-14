Premiere: NAVA - 'Flesh'

Italy based four piece NAVA aren't so much a band as a creation junction, a point where styles, ideas, and colours flush through an intermingle.

Singer Nava Golchini was born in Iran, and met arranger Francesco Fugazza whilst studying music in Italy, with the two quickly realising they held shared hopes and dreams.

Artfully constructed pop of an electronic hue, NAVA match crunching neo-industrial sounds against digital glamour.

Experts in sound design, NAVA push these ideas into new single 'Flesh', a visceral return that contains a bruising use of sonics.

“The song reflects the struggles between the heart and mind, alternating the cruel industrial sound with the dreamy harmonies,” NAVA explained. “'Flesh' was one of the initial songs that we have ever created together. It came to Nava (Golchini) as an image. She was reading some stories about abortion, and many women change their minds as soon they hear the heartbeat, which is one of the first organs that develops.”

Tune in now.

