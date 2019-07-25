Premiere: Napoleon Gold - 'Love Don't Cut Me Down' (feat. Haiva Ru)

Napoleon Gold (real name Antoine Honorez) grew up in Luxembourg City, the capital of one of Europe's smallest countries.

Yet he's always been a wandering spirit, always eager to escape, to travel, and to explore; perhaps that's what took him to New York, developing a partnership with labels 13 Audio and Cinematic Music Group.

Fusing his delicious electronics to film scores, trip hop, and R&B, Napoleon Gold impressed with 2018's fantastic 'A New Colour' EP, boasting a guest spot from T-Pain.

Returning with temperatures soaring, Napoleon Gold is on course to become the biggest musical export Luxembourg has seen this century.

New single 'Love Don't Cut Me Down' has this twinkling late night feel, with his dappled electronics interweaving with vocals from Allie Merrill of Santa Barbara-based indie rock band Haiva Ru.

Sitting somewhere between hazy house and yacht pop, it's informed by the producer's life-long struggles with insomnia.

He explains:

"During my first years in Brussels for university, my insomnia became more and more frequent. I remember staying awake night after night, making music, watching the sunrise from my music desk - it had this beautiful orange and golden colour. I knew seeing this colour meant I had once again failed to sleep, but it also symbolised a new day, a new beginning. I decided to name that colour ‘Napoleon Gold’."

Photo Credit: Guillaume Kayacan

