Premiere: Nancy - 'Bootz (Are Made For Walkin')'

Nancy is a name to watch.

A songwriter with a difference, Nancy is building up to her debut EP, with a single set to land in the coming weeks.

For now, though, we're able to share something truly remarkable, an off piste take on an absolute classic.

'Bootz (Are Made For Walkin')' re-tools the old Nancy Sinatra hit - Nancy meets Nancy, indeed - resulting in something that recalls The Cramps or even the B-52s.

Seizing the bubblegum melody Nancy finds renewed darkness, the pummelling toms driving a pre-historic rhythm.

Tune in now.

