Premiere: Nami Sato - 'Our Map Here'

Nami Sato deals in rich ambient soundscapes, informed by her on personal stories.

Growing up in Japan, she experienced dramatic loss. In 2011 a tsunami destroyed her hometown, and ever since she has made music in an attempt to create “scenery, fragrance and a special holy place in mind”.

“These are soundscape of the area that was heavily affected by Great East Japan Earthquake, where the Tsunami washed my whole town away,” Sato explains of new release ‘Our Map Here’.

“Some people may say that those places are completely gone since the Tsunami. But we know it’s not true. There are beautiful new things born everyday in the place where it has lost everything in the past, and I want you to know it.”

Nami’s atmospheric soundscapes inspire both calmness and wonder, with lush layerings of synth, piano, guitar and field recordings – recorded in areas affected by the tsunami, at local festivals, disaster relief events – she reimagines the world in sonic form.

Drawing on the likes of Brian Eno, Helios, Hammock, Bon Iver, Sigur Rós, Kara-Lis Coverdale, Hikaru Utada, Masakatsu Takagi and Ryuichi Sakamoto, she says: “Ambient music is like a little boat. It brings us to a holy part of your mind where you keep your precious memory and scenery.”

Get lost in her world now.

- - -

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.