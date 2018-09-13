Premiere: Nakala - 'Never Changed'

Nakala is fast becoming something formidable.

Fractal R&B matched to deeply personal songwriting, the south coast based talent links with long-term production partner Brad Baker to forge a highly creative studio team.

Stylish debut cut 'Paris' went viral on its release earlier in the year, potent R&B with experimental flourishes.

New single 'Never Changed' wears it heart on its sleeve, a plaintive vocal telling a story that draws from Nakala's own life.

She explains: “The inspiration for this song came from a text from an ex girlfriend, and while reading it realising I was totally not over her or the break up. There’s some frustration behind this track because all I wanted to do was forget her… It wasn’t happening.”

Channelling that frustration in a very positive sense, 'Never Changed' adds another dimension to Nakala's music.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.