Premiere: Mystic Peach - 'Across The Pond'

Mystic Peach are one long bad trip, a lysergic experience shrouded in darkness.

The south coast band have an intense live show, one part Syd Barrett and one part the Stooges, a confrontation but often beautiful sound.

Closing the year with a flurry of dates, Mystic Peach are ready to unveil their new single 'Across The Pond'.

Taut, intense songwriting with a rock crunch, references could include Swervedriver's raucous take on shoegaze, or even Husker Du's more melodic side.

Black hewn psychedelia with a garage rock bent, it's certainly intriguing, and proves that 2019 should hold something special from Mystic Peach.

Tune in now.

Catch Mystic Peach at the following shows:

November

17 Southampton Heartbreakers Club Psychedelia

December

6 London Tottenham Grow

22 Portsmouth Staggeringly Good Brewery

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.