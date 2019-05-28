Premiere: MOTTRON - 'They Know'

MOTTRON's music is melancholic without dwelling upon the maudlin, technically gifted without allowing the humane to succumb to the digital.

The rising talent released his debut single 'Lighter' a few months back, an online smash that perfectly fused light and shade.

MOTTRON further explores this dichotomy on new single 'They Know', a beautiful, lilting return.

Enhancing the promise of his debut, 'They Know' is buoyed by his fantastic vocal, so resolute in its pursuit of emotional truth.

We're able to share the video before anyone else - directed by Olivier Groulx and with Galo Olivares as DOP, it's dappled colours and suggestive palette perfectly augment MOTTRON's allusive music.

Tune in now.

