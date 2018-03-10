Premiere: Moontower - 'Long Hair'

If Moontower's take on digi-pop sounds cinematic then that's because it kind of is.

The group launched their latest project earlier in the year, a kind of Almost Famous coming-of-age story that centres on fictional suburban teen William Hollywood.

The tale continues on 'Long Hair', a bubbling slice of electronic pop music whose wholesome innocence renders the tones almost 8-Bit in nature.

There's an element of nostalgia to it - what song about adolescence doesn't have that? - but it's also about empowerment, shrugging off the ties that bind to find your own definitions in life.

Also, it's ultra-catchy. Moontower explain:

"'Long Hair' is a song about letting go of people who told you you would never be anything."

Tune in now.

