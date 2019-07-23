Premiere: Moon Boots - 'Tied Up' ft. Steven Klavier

Brooklyn artist Moon Boots only releases something when he feels completely 100% confident in the results.

Slow-burn debut album 'First Landing' is a case in point - eschewing trends, it found its own voice, gradually seeping its way to the forefront.

Taking time out to work on something new, Moon Boots returned to his roots, with new album 'Bimini Road' landing later this year.

New single 'Tied Up' is out now, and it features the acclaimed producer sparring with guest vocalist Steven Klavier.

House with a soulful twist and a classic feel, it's a blissful, at times almost Balearic outing just perfect for these heatwave days.

The video was directed and animated by Nicholas Keays from Melbourne, Australia, and it tips Moon Boots' music into psychedelic landscapes.

Tune in now.

Catch Moon Boots at London's Omeara on October 25th.

