Premiere: Monad - 'Tension'

Israel's Monad needed to be alone.

Retreating to the countryside, he took his equipment with him, burrowing himself into lesser explored corners of sound.

Matching lucid psychedelic elements against imposing psychedelia, Monad breaks down familiar ideas to open up new rivulets of creativity.

Teasing out fresh avenues, the producer's debut EP is incoming and it's marked by a very singular approach to music.

He explains: “The EP is a chronicle of introspection, which is also the narrative thread that runs throughout the project - a slow movement or transformation from beginning to end. I got completely immersed in this process for a couple of months, and out of this experimentation a shape began to form – one which would eventually become this EP”.

New song 'Tension' is dominated by that mixture of light and shade, a fusion of the organic and the mechanical, matching bruising moments of muscular composition to snatches of real purity.

An intriguing introduction, it doesn't hold back. Tune in now.

