Premiere: Middle Sky Boom - 'Dreamy Route'

Tel Aviv has a thriving underground music culture.

A relatively small city, it manages to blend a myriad of different styles, a place where ancient tradition meets fervent modernism.

Josef Laimon grew up in the city, and through his Middle Sky Boom moniker has connected with labels across the globe.

Having worked with the likes of Eskimo, Days Of Being Wild and Night Noise, his dreamy electronics veer into the left field while still being resolutely melodic.

New release 'Dreamy Route' emerges via his own Unterman imprint, a beautifully etched return that exemplifies his imaginative stance.

The visuals are a treat, too, with their child-like innocence matched to abstract notions, with the blocks of colour proving to be incredibly eye-catching.

He comments: "When approaching this project, I focused on an abstract feeling. I created a stack of containers, made them into a house, and then stripped back to their original function. A story emerged, with a young family of containers which by the end of the clip completed the circle and went back to their natural first state..."

The video itself is the work of Yuval Bezalel, an artist from Tel Aviv - tune in below.

