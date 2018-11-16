Premiere: Micra - 'Child Grows Old'

Micra met entirely by chance.

Bulgarian born and raised singer-guitarist Ivana Kay went to a show by Unknown Mortal Orchestra, eager to explore Sydney's music scene.

Seated next to Australian multi-instrumentalist Robbie Cain, the pair struck up a conversation and began talking, and talking, and talking...

Keeping in touch, the two started swapping ideas, atmospheric slices of pop music that seemed to sit outside of categorisation.

Lauded by triple j and feted by tastemaker blogs, Micra are aiming to make an impact on 2019, but first they need to complete this year.

Brooding new single 'Child Grows Old' is their farewell to 2018, and it's an impressive adieu, with its electronic whispers and neatly defined songwriting.

Robbie Cain explains: “When Ivi and I linked up, it felt like we were in similar places, which made the song so meaningful to both us. The collaboration seemed to complete the picture”.

Kay adds: “Robbie and I both internalise a lot so this song and the video is a great expression of that cross roads.”

We're able to share the full video and it's a divine watch, another sign of Micra's addictive rise.

Tune in now.

