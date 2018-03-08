Premiere: Mi Mye - 'Your Left Side'

Leeds/Wakefield group Mi Mye have always sought out connection through their art.

Fifth studio album ‘The Mountain forces the Future, and the Force causes the Rain’ will be released on September 28th, and it might well contain some of their most moving, assured songs yet.

Building on their experience, Mi Mye are able to surge into new areas, incorporating personal, and often quite unexpected, experiences.

New song 'Your Left Side' airs first on Clash, and it's warm, bracing musicality underpins some of Jamie Lockhart's most heart-warming lyrics.

"'Your Left Side' was written after Jamie was chatting to a man who had suffered a stroke," the band explain. "He said the saddest thing was that when he lost the use of his left side, he also lost the ability to hold onto the one he loved when he danced."

"Shortly after this conversation Jamie fell near Leeds bus station. He says, falling as an overweight adult, it hurts, it shudders you right to your bones. He landed on his left hand, and the thought passed through his mind about not being able to hold onto anyone again."

Mi Mye continue: "This thought was interrupted when he remembered he was laid in the middle of the road, and that the group of men that are always stood around there had come over to help him up."

"Their kindness shook him and made him feel guilty that he had always avoided them in the past. This single brings together these circumstances, concentrating on the idea that everyone is scared and everyone is kind."

A mature, nuanced return, 'Your Left Side' seeks out communal between band and listener, a song about empathy, kindness, and recovery. Tune in now.

Catch Mi Mye at the following shows:

September

25 Manchester Gullivers (Opening for Michael Nau)

27 Sheffield The Picture House

28 Bradford 1 in 12 Club

October

2 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

3 London The Social

13 Middlesborough Twisterella

14 Glasgow Glad Cafe

