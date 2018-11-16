Premiere: MeMe Detroit - 'De Moe'

Midlands trio MeMe Detroit are set to end 2018 with a bang.

The band have been touring constantly, forever working on new material as each show passed by.

Heading back into the studio, the band are ready to unleash new 'Life In The Now' on November 23rd.

It's a pointed, visceral return, with Clash able to share new song 'De Moe' and it's a swaggering intro from the Midlands group.

All bass line spasms and distorted guitar, the half-chanted vocals have a paranoid punk edge. Tune in now.

